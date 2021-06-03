JERSEY CITY — The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is asking for the public's help to find a second person who has been charged in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man.

Omire Rios-Williams, 19, of Jersey City, is charged with murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder, all first-degree crimes, along with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, both second-degree offenses, for the shooting death of Emmanuel Garcia in the area of Princeton Avenue and Brown Place, just before 11 p.m. May 3.

The Regional Medical Examiner ruled the manner of Garcia's death a homicide.

An alleged co-conspirator, 21-year-old Shianne Payne-Nanton of Jersey City, was arrested and charged May 27.

Anyone who sees Rios-Williams is asked not to approach him, but to instead call police immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office at 201-915-1345, or submit an anonymous, confidential tip online.

