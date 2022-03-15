Second suspect arrested in weekend home invasion near Rutgers

NEW BRUNSWICK — A second suspect who police said fled the scene of a home invasion near Rutgers University over the weekend has been arrested.

The home invasion occurred on Sunday, March 13 around 11:15 p.m. at a private residence in the area of Delafield and Courtlandt Streets, according to Rutgers police.

At the time of the incident, 21-year-old Michael O. Bryant, of New Brunswick, was arrested by New Brunswick police after being detained by the house residents. He was charged with robbery and burglary. But a second robber fled the scene.

Police now say 23-year-old Anthony J. Blakey Jr., of South Brunswick, has been caught, also charged with robbery and burglary.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.