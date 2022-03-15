Second suspect arrested in weekend home invasion near Rutgers

Second suspect arrested in weekend home invasion near Rutgers

(Getty Stock)

NEW BRUNSWICK — A second suspect who police said fled the scene of a home invasion near Rutgers University over the weekend has been arrested.

The home invasion occurred on Sunday, March 13 around 11:15 p.m. at a private residence in the area of Delafield and Courtlandt Streets, according to Rutgers police.

At the time of the incident, 21-year-old Michael O. Bryant, of New Brunswick, was arrested by New Brunswick police after being detained by the house residents. He was charged with robbery and burglary. But a second robber fled the scene.

Police now say 23-year-old Anthony J. Blakey Jr., of South Brunswick, has been caught, also charged with robbery and burglary.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's new legislative districts for the 2020s

Boundaries for the 40 legislative districts for the Senate and Assembly elections of 2023 through 2029, and perhaps 2031, were approved in a bipartisan vote of the Apportionment Commission on Feb. 18, 2022. The map continues to favor Democrats, though Republicans say it gives them a chance to win the majority.

 

 

 

Filed Under: New Brunswick Police Department, Rutgers University Police Department
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top