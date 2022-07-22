Arrest made in last week’s triple shooting near New Brunswick, NJ bar

NEW BRUNSWICK — A city resident has now been charged in connection with a shooting that occurred last week.

On Saturday, July 16, at 2:43 a.m., authorities responded to 142 Remsen Ave. near Los Amigos Bar following the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a woman and two men who had all been shot. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

Six days later on July 22, an investigation led to the arrest of Jhamir Hoagland, 22, of New Brunswick.

The prosecutor’s office determined this was not a random act of violence. Hoagland was charged with one count of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, three counts of first-degree attempted murder, and one count of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Hoagland remains at the Middlesex County jail awaiting a detention hearing in Superior Court.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.