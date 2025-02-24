Sebastian Maniscalco coming back to NJ

Some exciting news for New Jersey and I am thrilled to announce it. Everyone’s favorite comedian is returning to everyone’s favorite seaside city for a run of shows. For those unaware, I call everyone’s comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.

And of course, everyone’s favorite resort town is Atlantic City. To top it all off, he’ll be performing at the always exciting Ocean Casino Resort.

Every time I’ve been a guest at the Ocean Casino Resort I’ve had to rave about it because it just keeps surprising me. Now don’t get me wrong, I love the boardwalk and the hotels in Atlantic City but there’s something about the Ocean that makes you feel like you’re really away on vacation.

Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images loading...

Like you’re really treating yourself to luxury. Maniscalco‘s acclaimed act “It Ain’t Right” just revealed its dates and his eight shows will take place across two weekends in September from September 18-21 and September 25-28.

Ovation Hall at the Ocean Casino resort is such a great theatre. You won’t wanna miss seeing the master of comedy at this great venue.

In case you weren’t paying attention, his 2024 tour just about every single show was a sellout, solidifying Maniscalco’s spot as one of the most influential and biggest stars in comedy today.

Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images loading...

If you’ve seen him live, you know what I’m talking about and you just can’t get enough of the unique energy he brings to the stage. If you’ve never seen them live, this is the time.

The "It Ain’t Right" tour is going to feature Maniscalco’s unique brand of humor, making fun of everything from the lack of manners in today’s world, the rising cost of living and the insanity of social media. Would you love to laugh at all of those issues?

His unique ability to make the everyday absurdities of life both relatable and hysterically funny is what keeps fans coming back for more.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for for CinemaCon Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for for CinemaCon loading...

And it’s not just about the comedy. When you come to see Sebastian at Ocean Casino Resort, you’ll be in for an all-around experience. Alongside the shows, the resort offers everything from gaming and nightlife to spa treatments and world-class dining. It’s Atlantic City’s ultimate one-stop destination for entertainment.

Tickets for these highly anticipated shows went on sale Friday, February 21, 2025, at 10 a.m. so check them out now. Don’t miss out on the chance to catch this comedy legend live.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

