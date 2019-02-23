Let us throw a few numbers at you: 7,400. 50,000. $2.3 million.

In order, that's how many people hit the frigid waters of Seaside Heights for the 2019 Polar Bear Plunge, how many adoring friends and family cheered them on, and how much was raised for Special Olympics of New Jersey.

See the video here:

Those are record-breaking figures -- and our own Big Joe Henry was proud to be part of such a big success once again, this time for his 24th year emceeing the plunge.

The plunge busted right past this year's $2 million goal. Unofficial tallies Saturday have Scott Paterson as the single larges individual fundraiser, bringing in a stunning $25.321. The biggest team haul was by the Little Silver Crocs, at $84,410.

Funds raised at the plunge help Special Olympics in its mission to provide year-round sports training, competition, leadership opportunities and health screenings to more than 25,000 athletes for free. Joining New Jersey 101.5 as a sponsor were the New Jersey State Police PBA, the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, Seaside Heights and Wawa.

Were you at the plunge? Look fast, because we've captured the whole thing in two minutes. Find yourself in the video above of the pictures below.