Seaside Heights, NJ man indicted on charge of murdering in 29-year-old woman

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — A 51-year-old man has been indicted on a murder charge stemming from a 29-year-old woman’s stabbing death one year ago.

Police responding to a call on the morning of May 1, 2021, found Alecia Perreault had been stabbed in the neck, inside a room at the Offshore Motel.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The same call to police had named Gerardo Ruiz as a suspect and said he was staying at the Surfside Motel.

When officers arrived at his room, they found Ruiz had overdosed on drugs.

When officers arrived at his room, they found Ruiz had overdosed on drugs.

He was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River for treatment and was then detained in a secure medical facility.

Ruiz, of Seaside Heights, was indicted by an Ocean County Grand Jury on Wednesday, in connection with the death of Perreault, also of Seaside Heights, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

