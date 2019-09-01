Sea Isle City hit and run leaves pedestrian badly hurt, cops say

SEA ISLE CITY — After a hit and run crash that left a pedestrian badly injured, police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a driver wanted for questioning.

The accident happened between 2:45 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Sun, Sept. 1 in the area of 78th St. and Landis Ave.

The victim was seriously hurt, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have information on the identity of the driver is urged to contact the Sea Isle City Detective Bureau at 609-263-4311.

Police also are asking any homeowners who may have security footage facing Landis Avenue in the areas between 70th St and 85th St to come forward, too.

Callers can submit anonymous tips via Cape May County Sheriff’s Department Tip Line at 847411 (TIP411) via cell phone.

