Scotch Plains-Fanwood dad named 2022 NJYS TOPSoccer Volunteer of the Year

When it comes to New Jersey Youth Soccer, Matthew Rosenthal is more than just a soccer dad. He is the Scotch Plains Fanwood club president as well as a volunteer coach. He has also been named the 2022 NJYS TOPSoccer Volunteer of the Year, presented by RWJ Barnabas Health.

TOPSoccer (The Outreach Program for Soccer) is a recreational sports program for children with intellectual, emotional, and physical disabilities. Developed by US Youth Soccer, TOPSoccer provides an opportunity for those with diverse abilities to play the game in a structured environment that is safe, fun, supportive, and inclusive.

Rosenthal focuses on community efforts for the club and helped set up their TOPSoccer Program. He actively recruits Buddies for the program, and he personally steps onto the field himself every Sunday to help run the sessions. The commitment to TOPSoccer by Rosenthal and everyone involved at SPF Soccer has made a tremendous impact on the Scotch Plains Fanwood community.

“As a town-based soccer club, it is critical to us to prioritize inclusion and ensure that we are providing access to developmentally appropriate levels of soccer to all members of our community,” said Rosenthal. “While I love watching my own children play, the hour on Sunday afternoons when our TOPSoccer Program meets - seeing a smiling group of players excited to be playing, being around a group of dedicated town members and high school students volunteering their time for the betterment of others - is my favorite hour of soccer every week.”

Rosenthal takes his numerous volunteer roles at SPF Soccer very seriously, and he notes the TOPSoccer Program as being the capstone of his dedication. His ultimate goal with the program is to present every child in their community with an opportunity to play the game of soccer.

