Scotch Plains-Fanwood coach’s inspiring letter to his team

In the wake of the senseless murder of George Floyd and the protests that have followed, how do you explain it to your children? How did your parents explain it to you back in the day? Seems like not much has changed. Scotch Plains-Fanwood Head Football Coach Austin Holman explained it to his team in a very inspiring letter that I got his permission to share with you.

Courtesy of coach Austin Holman

Courtesy of coach Austin Holman

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5: