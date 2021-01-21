SURF CITY — Firefighters were able to contain a fire at Scojo's on Long Beach Island early Thursday morning, the third restaurant fire in New Jersey this week.

The fire was reported just before 1 a.m. on Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Surf City Volunteer Fire Co.

Despite a setback with a fire hydrant, firefighters were able to contain the fire to the second floor of the two-story building, according to the fire company.

The cause of the fire is under under investigation by the Ocean County Fire Marshal.

The restaurant said no one was inside at the time of the fire and called it a "heartbreaking blow in an already difficult year."

The Clark family took ownership from the restaurant from longtime owners Scott Russo and Joe Wright just before the Memorial Day weekend, according to a report by the Sandpaper, at a time when no indoor dining was allowed because of Gov. Phil Murphy's pandemic executive order.

"We will persevere like we always do and hope to see all of our smiling patrons back soon," the restaurant said in a statement.

The Longhorn Steakhouse in the Flanders section of Mount Olive and the Metro View Grille restaurant in Haledon also were damaged by fires early Tuesday morning.

