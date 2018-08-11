School bus overturns on NJ Turnpike

NEW BRUNSWICK - A school bus overturned on a rainy New Jersey Turnpike late Saturday afternoon.

State Police said the bus carrying 42 adults and children overturned in the northbound inner lanes near exit 9 for Route 18 in New Brunswick but lanes were blocked in both the local and express lanes.

Those on board were taken to several area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, according to State Police.

School bus that overturned on the NJ Turnpike School bus that overturned on the NJ Turnpike (Caitlin Maria) loading...

East Brunswick Mayor Brad Cohen told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that a vehicle hit the bus and sped off.

RLS Metro News said multiple sources have told them the bus was one of eight returning from the Newark Mayor's Picnic at a camp ground in Millstone.

A witness told NBC 4 New York that the bus flipped over at least twice before coming to a rest.

The crash caused multi-mile delays in all lanes both north and southbound.