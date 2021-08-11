Scenes from East Brunswick’s school mask mandate protest (Opinion)

Last weeks protest against the school mask mandate was no surprise to us. Devoted listeners called us and told us that they would be there at the Memorial School in East Brunswick to greet Governor Murphy when he made the announcement.

These parents this year, unlike last year, know what awaits them.

Last year, news was rolling in at a faster pace than any of us could digest it. Nobody could distinguish real data from fake news. This pandemic seemed like a killer to all and we were helpless to do anything but shut up and put on a mask.

But today, we are more educated. Especially when it comes to COVID-19's effects on children (or lack thereof) from this mutation or any other. And parents are just not going to sit back and let it happen again. At least without a fight.

Here are some scenes from the angry protest around East Brunswick Memorial school at the school mask mandate announcement on Monday.

Photo provided by Patti Nawolski

Parents expressed their concern and their disdain for Governor Murphy’s new school mask mandate with banners saying “don’t be controlled by their lies”

Photo provided by Patti Nawolski

The few hundred protestors chanted “My child, my choice,” in opposition to the school mask mandate.

Photo provided by Patti Nawolski

A parent expressing his thoughts on Murphy at the school mask protest in East Brunswick

Photo provided by Patti Nawolski

Parents banding together waiting for Governor Murphy’s arrival at memorial school to make the mask mandate announcement

