Savory Red Wine Beef Stew Recipe — Foodie Friday

Henry, our official Lab Taster, and I are in full fall slow cooker mode, and sharing some of our favorite fall recipes.

Today's menu was inspired by a question from a viewer asking, "What kind of meat should I use in beef stew? I used chuck the last time, and it was very tough."

The secret to a tender beef stew is how you cook the meat, not in what cut you choose. While you can use a more expensive cut of meat, like steak tips or sirloin, it's not worth the extra cost. Once meat reaches around the boiling point of water (212 degrees), it gets tough, and no amount of cook time will make it tender. A slow cooker on low will generally keep the temperature below that point, but controlling the exact temperature can be difficult. I made this stew in a slow cooker, but prefer using a heavy, cast iron Dutch oven set on 200 degrees.

This recipe creates a deep, rich gravy using red wine, beef stock, and crushed tomatoes, infused with fresh thyme and rosemary.

It's Lab Tasted and Lab Approved, and a dish your whole family will love!

Your shopping list is below, and then watch the video to see how it's made.

Shopping List:

3 lbs. stew meat (cubed chuck)

2½ C. sliced carrots

1½ C. sliced celery

3 C. baby Yukon Gold potatoes (cubed)

1 C. pearl onions

1 C. sliced mushrooms

2 C. red wine

1 C. beef stock

1 can (24 oz.) crushed tomatoes

4 garlic cloves (minced)

1 sprig thyme

1 sprig rosemary

Salt and pepper to taste