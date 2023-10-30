With the temperatures approaching 80 degrees at the New Jersey beaches on a record-breaking day in late October, the Jersey Shore was happening Saturday.

Beaches from Sandy Hook to Cape May were plenty busy with post-season beachgoers. Not just people taking a walk on the beach. People were actually in bathing suits frolicking in the surf and spending a day at the beach like it was late June.

The ocean water temp in Atlantic City/Ventnor was 62 degrees. Right about what you get in June at the Jersey shore.

This is what we saw this October weekend at the beaches

It was awesome and we likely won’t see anything like that again till next May or June. While in Atlantic City on Saturday, the temperature had already reached 80 degrees by 1 p.m. closing in on the record of 81 degrees for October 28. It was great to see people up and down the shore taking advantage of it.

Just one more day at the beach before a long winter. Summer 2024 is a long way away but at least we had one more day in late October this past Saturday! Here's a quick peek in case you missed it.

The beaches in Ventnor were a lot more crowded on October 28th.

People took advantage of no beach fees!

Singles, couples, surfers and families were taking advantage of the unusually warm weather.

It's odd to see people swimming on the beach while the Ventnor Halloween Parade goes by on the boardwalk.

It really was a great beach day with the ocean temp right around where it is in the early summer season.

It really looked like a weekday in early summer on the beach.

Even the ice cream guy knew to take advantage of the day.

Usually in late October, the fishing pier is a lot busier than the beach. Not this past Saturday.

The beach scene was the same in Surf City on Long Beach Island on Saturday.

