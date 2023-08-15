💲 Mark A. Cocciardi used old sales receipts for fake returns

💲 He stole over a quarter-million dollars over 14 months

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — A sales manager is charged with stealing over a quarter million dollars from his employer during the course of just over a year.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Mark A. Cocciardi, Jr., 46, of Ocean Township worked for an Asbury Park construction supply company between August 2021 and October 2022. During that time Cocciardi used sales receipts to process fictitious returns of building materials that customers had purchased.

Cocciardi then issued himself credit for the materials on his personal credit cards, according to Santiago. The total amount Cocciardi credited to himself was nearly $268,800.

Arrested on criminal charge

Cocciardi was arrested last week and charged with second-degree theft by deception. He was served a summons and will appear in court at a later date.

Santiago asked anyone with information about Cocciardi to contact the MCPO Financial Crimes and Public Corruption Bureau at 800-533-7443.

