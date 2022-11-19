‘Sadomasochistic conduct’ — NJ man in Air Force admits sharing child porn

Get our free mobile app

A Camden County man has admitted distributing videos and images of child sexual abuse, including those that, "depicted prepubescent children and sadomasochistic conduct."

Details

33-year-old Ryan Osinski of Cherry Hill pleaded guilty in Camden federal to one count of distribution of child pornography.

The Courier-Post says he was an Air Force non-commissioned officer at the time of his arrest in January 2021.

Osinski now faces five to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says,

In December 2020, law enforcement officers interviewed Osinski after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that images of child sexual abuse were shared from an IP address assigned to Osinski’s residence. During and after the interview, law enforcement officers lawfully reviewed the contents of Osinski’s cell phone, which contained numerous images and videos of child sexual abuse. They found links and folders on a cloud storage website controlled by Osinski that Osinski transmitted to others using a social media application on his cell phone.

Officials say those links and folders, "contained numerous images and videos of child sexual abuse, including materials that depicted prepubescent children and sadomasochistic conduct."

What's next

Sentencing is scheduled for March 27th.

