64 E. Main St. in Freehold.

It's a Victorian house built in 1905 with a wrap-around front porch, four entrance doors to separate offices, a full kitchen, two bathrooms and an extra-large attic waiting to be finished.

64 E Main Street, Freehold Boro Photo Credit: Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors

What you may not realize is that the grand facade served as the fictional home for the late 90s sitcom, "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," starring Melissa Joan Hart and Caroline Rhea.

Getty Images

The sitcom featured Sabrina Spellman, played by Hart who lived in the Spellman Manor with her two 600-year old aunts, played by Rhea and Beth Broderick and a talking black cat, named Salem and voiced by Nick Bakay in the fictional Boston suburb of Westbridge, Massachusetts.

64 E Main Street, Freehold. Photo Caption: Monmouth Ocean Realtors

It's on sale for $1.95 million, according to the Asbury Park Press, which details some of the house's history.

64 E Main Street, Freehold Boro. Photo Credit: Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors

The most recent owner had it renovated with the hopes of a buyer looking for to use it as an office building.

64 E Main Street, Freehold. Photo Credit: Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors

According to the real estate listing, the deal offers two move-in-ready office/mix-use builds with more than ample parking. The front building is approximately 4,862 square feet with three finished floors. The back building is about 2,000 square feet with two levels.

64 East Main St., Freehold Boro. Photo Caption: Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors

64 E Main Street, Freehold Boro. Photo Caption: Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors

The property is available to rent $9,750 for the front house and $3,200 for the back building.