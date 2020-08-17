Rutt’s Hut named best hot dog in New Jersey, America

The iconic Rutt’s Hut ripper has been named the best hot dog in the entire country by the Daily Meal. The website says, “This iconic wiener starts as a normal hot dog that is then deep-fried, causing the crispy casing to split. But the key to this dish's success is in the sauce — or relish, to be exact. Rutt’s Hut has a secret recipe for the garnish, which includes a mixture of mustard and spices.”

According to Rutt’s Hut’s website, the restaurant started in 1928 as a roadside stand, and, among other accolades, is listed in the book, “1,000 Places to See in the US and Canada Before You Die.”

So, how did the Daily Meal decide what was the best hot dog in the country? Here’s how:

“When determining America’s best hot dog, the criteria included local and national renown, the quality of the ingredients and the overall hot dog-eating experience. Based on those parameters, the cream of the crop is the Ripper from Rutt’s Hut in Clifton, New Jersey.”

Bill Doyle photo

Now, I know what you’re thinking: “Doyle, you like hot dogs, have you ever tried Rutt’s Hut?” As a matter of fact, I have. Several years ago I made the pilgrimage to Passaic County just to try a ripper. My overall experience was good. I found their way of cooking the hot dogs resulted in a really good and unique flavor. However, unlike the Daily Meal, I wasn’t a fan of their proprietary relish; I found it to be too sweet, but then again, I’m not a professional food critic, I’m just a guy who likes hot dogs. I had one with relish and one without and I enjoyed the relish-free ripper better.

Rutt’s Hut is located on River Road in Clifton, and is currently open for pickup and takeout from 8 am to 8 pm.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.