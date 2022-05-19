Rutgers says threat over after search for armed person
PISCATAWAY — Rutgers University public safety officials said the Livington Campus could "return to normal activity" following a scare involving a possibly armed person.
The Thursday afternoon alert said that the person was in the area of Hospital Road and Metlars Lane.
The area includes the Rutgers baseball and softball fields, track and field complex and Jersey Mike's Arena. There are also several houses along Metlars Lane.
A follow-up alert early Thursday evening said police were unable to find anyone they were searching for.
A spokeswoman for Rutgers University would not disclose any additional information.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
