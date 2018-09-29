Rutgers student fell in street, killed by passing car, police say

NEW BRUNSWICK — A Rutgers student died after he was hit by a car on Friday night, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Cory Aufiero, 19, a Colts Neck resident was fatally struck by a car in the area of George Street near Albany and Somerset streets, Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey said. Aufiero likely stumbled into the street when he was hit by a 2011 Nissan Sentra driven by David Stewart, 36, of Somerset, Carey said.

Aufiero was declared dead at the scene. He was listed as one of the top returners on the Colts Neck High School golf team by the Asbury Park Press in 2017.

Stewart was issued a summons for driving with a suspended license.

The investigation is ongoing. Police encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact Ptl. Sean Cahill of the new Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5200 or Det. David Abromaitis of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-4336.

