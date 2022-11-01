NEW BRUNSWICK — Rutgers University police are looking for a man in a reported groping that took place the same weekend as a pair of sexual assaults.

Police said that a female victim "affiliated with Rutgers" was sitting at New Brunswick's College Avenue Student Center on Sunday around 5:15 p.m. when a man approached her.

The suspect started talking to the woman and then dropped an item on her lap. He then groped an "intimate area" while getting the item back, according to police. The victim was not injured.

Police described the accused groper as a six-foot-tall Black male in his late twenties or early thirties weighing about 180 pounds. He was wearing a black baseball cap, sunglasses, and a blue vest.

Sex crimes at Rutgers New Brunswick The groping is the third reported sex crime in New Brunswick connected to Rutgers this past weekend.

Middlesex County prosecutors and Rutgers police are also investigating a pair of sexual assaults that took place at the same off-campus home early Saturday and Sunday mornings.

READ MORE: Rutgers investigating pair of New Brunswick, NJ sexual assaults

Police said a man entered through a window Saturday around 3 a.m. and began touching a sleeping female victim, waking her. Then around 2 a.m. Sunday, a man got in again and another female victim woke up to being sexually assaulted.

The victims, both affiliated with Rutgers, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation is underway.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

