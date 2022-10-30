Rutgers investigating pair of New Brunswick, NJ sexual assaults

Rutgers investigating pair of New Brunswick, NJ sexual assaults

Rutgers University police vehicle. (Google Maps)

NEW BRUNSWICK — Two sexual assaults in as many nights at the same home are under investigation, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutors Office.

Officials say a man broke into a residence on Central Avenue around 3 a.m. early Saturday morning. He entered through an unlocked window and sexually assaulted a victim.

Rutgers University police said that the suspect touched a sleeping female victim who is affiliated with the university. The victim did not provide a description to investigators.

Then less than 24 hours later, around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, a man entered the same residence. The female victim, also associated with Rutgers, woke up to the man sexually assaulting her. She chased the suspect away.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Rutgers University police.

A statement from prosecutors said that one of the victims gave a description of the suspect. He is described as a five-foot-eight man with brown skin wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt.

"The Rutgers University Police Department will be increasing public safety presence in the off campus area," police said. The department also reminded the community that security escorts can be requested by students, faculty, and staff by calling the police communications center at 732-932-7211.

Anyone with information or who was in the area at the time can contact the Rutgers University police Detective Bureau at 732-745-5217.

