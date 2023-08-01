🚨 A routine traffic stop in Ledgewood uncovered a major credit card theft, cops say

🚨 Police say they found dozens of fake documents

🚨 Two suspects were arrested and charged

ROXBURY — A traffic stop on Route 46 in the Ledgewood section uncovered quite the discovery: fraudulent credit cards, driver’s licenses, and bank account information from various states, according to police.

On Thursday, July 27, officers conducted a routine motor vehicle stop on the roadway around 11 p.m. The driver, 48-year-old Miranda Nwadeyi of California, and her passenger, 37-year-old John Anderson of New York, provided conflicting information.

A search of the vehicle turned up approximately 17 fraudulent credit cards, 13 fraudulent driver’s licenses, 30 different victim’s personal and bank account information from Illinois, Pennsylvania, New York, Texas, and California, instructions on how to perpetrate identity theft, and approximately $5,000 in cash, Roxbury police said.

It's not clear what prompted the motor vehicle stop.

Nwadeyi and Anderson were arrested. and charged with 34 counts of credit card theft, and 26 counts of exhibiting false documents. Both are currently being held in the Morris County Correctional Facility.

