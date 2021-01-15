Overturned truck wreck on Route 78: Drivers, trooper free victim

NEWARK — Video shows several drivers and a State Police trooper pulling a man from the wreckage of a trash hauler that rode up onto the concrete barrier on Route 78 near Newark Liberty International Airport during the Friday morning commute.

Video of the crash near Exit 58 for Routes 1 & 9 shows the hauler leaning over in the right lane.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m., according to State Police spokesman Alejandro Goez. Several concrete pipes can be seen in the roadway. Goez said a truck cab ahead of the crash scene is a second vehicle involved in the crash.

Several people in the left lane of the local side stopped and hopped over the barrier to pull the driver out of the cab. The truck was crushed by the rear of the trailer.

Goez said the driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Newark along with the driver of the other truck cab.

The eastbound express lanes remained closed as of 11 a.m. with a rubbernecking delay in the local lanes.

Bob Williams contributed to this report

