New Jersey commuters who rely on Route 133 (The Hightstown Bypass) will have to bring some extra patience with them over the next several days. The highway is being shut down for several days in a row which will impact morning and evening commuters.

The first shutdown began Monday, Oct. 6 and is expected to last through Friday, Oct. 10. Then additional shutdowns are scheduled beginning Wednesday, Oct. 15, through Friday, Oct. 17.

However, there isn't any road work happening now on the highway, nor are there any major repairs that need to be addressed. And even though signage was put up warning motorists of the closures ahead of time, some were still caught off-guard during the first day, which left a heavy traffic backup along the detoured route.

A surprise closure for some motorists

So what's going on that's prompting a major commuting route to be shuttered during prime hours? The reason behind the closure is actually rather exciting.

According to the NJDOT, "The closures are to support New Jersey’s continued efforts to establish the State as a premier location for film and television production, generating millions of dollars in revenue and thousands of jobs." And, as mentioned above, digital signs were displayed ahead of time alerting motorists of the closure.

Closure details, plus inclement weather plans

NJ Route 133 will be closed to motorists between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday, Oct. 6 through Friday, Oct. 10, then again from Wednesday, Oct. 15 to Friday, Oct. 17.

In the event of inclement weather, closures may occur on Saturday, Oct. 11, and/or Sunday, Oct. 12 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., as well as on Monday, Oct. 13, and/or Tuesday, Oct. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

