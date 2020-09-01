Route 1 pedestrian dies after being hit by two cars Monday night

WEST WINDSOR — A pedestrian was struck by two vehicles and killed on Route 1 late Monday.

West Windsor police said the 24-year-old pedestrian from Piscataway was in the northbound left lane about 11:10 p.m. just south of the Meadow Road overpass.

The pedestrian was first hit by a 2005 Nissan Murano driven by a 43-year-old from Morrisville, Pennsylvania.

The impact sent the pedestrian, who police was said was wearing dark clothing, into the center lane where he was struck by a 2018 Honda Accord driven by a 35-year-old from Massachusetts. The pedestrian died at the scene, according to police.

The names of the drivers and the pedestrian have not been revealed by police.

Police said both drivers stopped after they struck the pedestrian and no criminal charges have been filed.

The crash closed Route 1 for about three hours.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the crash to call 609-799-1222.

