Six months ago, the last thunder sounded. The last elephant trumpeted. The last gorilla beat its chest.

It was the end of a quarter-century era at Menlo Park Mall in Edison for Rainforest Cafe.

It made me a bit sad because, as a single dad, I took my son Jack and daughter Mina there when I first moved them back to New Jersey to work at NJ101.5 again. They were six and four, and now they’re in college and the Coast Guard.

Then I brought my younger set of boys there, too, who absolutely loved the restaurant’s gift shop. My youngest, Cooper, was also fascinated by the huge fish tanks.

Some have been wondering what’s going to replace that space. Now we know. And it is not another restaurant.

But it is something kids will also love. But teens and adults as well.

It’s a Japanese-based entertainment venue that operates over 50 locations in the United States. There’s already one at Deptford Mall and one at The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth.

It’s bowling, arcade games, karaoke, billiards, and we may have to wait and see what else they offer. I can tell you the chains’ website has some locations with kid play zones, kid parties, ping pong, paddle ball, and more. The one replacing Rainforest Cafe will also have a full bar and food options. Sounds like there might be something for everyone.

Construction has already been underway, but they don’t expect the Menlo Park location to open until May of 2026.