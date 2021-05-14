Car stolen in Roselle with 2-year-old toddler still inside

ROSELLE — A 16-year-old has been charged with kidnapping and theft after Union County prosecutors said a car was stolen Thursday night with a child still inside.

A borough resident had arrived home on White Street about 11:30 p.m. when the car was stolen.

While the parent was unloading items from the car and bringing them inside, a 16-year-old got behind the wheel and took off, prosecutors said.

Police pursued the vehicle into Elizabeth and then briefly ran after the teen.

The child was safe and reunited with family, prosecutors said Friday morning.

The teen was charged as a juvenile with second-degree kidnapping, second-degree eluding police, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree motor vehicle theft, and fourth-degree resisting arrest. Because of the suspect's age, prosecutors did not release a name.

