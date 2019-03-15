Rosario Dawson confirms it: She’s dating Cory Booker

It's TMZ Official: Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson are dating.

After several months of whispers about a possible relationship between New Jersey's junior U.S. Senator and the actor/producer/political activist, Dawson told the site Booker is "an amazing human being" and their relationship is "so far, so wonderful."

Booker said during an interview earlier this year he had a "boo" but didn't elaborate.

TMZ fired questions at Dawson about their relationship as she walked through Washington's Reagan National Airport. "It's good to spend some time together when we can. We're very busy," she said.

Is their relationship serious enough that it could lead to her being the first lady if Booker wins the 2020 presidential election?

"I have no idea," she said with a laugh. "I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much and is brilliant and kind and caring and loving."

Dawson, who currently appears in the CW series "Jane the Virgin," has also been politically active in recent years and campaigned for Bernie Sanders in the 2016 presidential election.

According to the Hollywood Reporter , Dawson voted for Green Party candidate Jill Stein, saying she believed the two-party system keeps some of the "amazing remarkable" people from getting full media coverage.

Booker has kept his relationships private and defended rumors about his sexuality. He told the Philadelphia Inquirer in December he is heterosexual.

”Every candidate should run on their authentic self, tell their truth, and more importantly, or mostly importantly, talk about their vision for the country," Booker told the newspaper.

Booker is potentially the first single president elected since James Buchanan, who got married during his second term. His orphaned niece, Harriet Lane, whom he adopted, served as White House hostess.

