“I would like… if I may… to take you on a strange journey.”

That journey would be to the State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick for a night of celebrating the 50th anniversary of the cult classic "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."

It’s just a jump to the left…

The movie follows a newly engaged couple, Brad and Janet (Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon, respectively), as they seek shelter in the wild castle of the sweet transvestite Dr. Frank-n-furter (Tim Curry).

Rocky Horror Picture Show’s 50th anniversary

Do the Time Warp at the State Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 30 at 9 p.m.

The venue is located at 15 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick.

Receive a free goodie bag of props (while supplies last), sing-along to the songs, dress up for the Time Warp Costume Contest, and get ready for a night you'll never forget! Come early at 7pm, and enjoy the full service bar and live music with The Generation Gap band.

The theatre didn’t clarify exactly what the props would be, but for anyone unfamiliar with late-night screenings of Rocky Horror, here are some of the usual practices:

🎬 Rice is thrown during the wedding scene.

🎬 During the rainy song of “Over at the Frankenstein Place” people in the back rows of the theatre squirt water guns to simulate the rain, while people in the front rows cover their heads with newspapers like Janet.

🎬 In the same scene, people tend to raise glow sticks during the line in the chorus that says “there’s a light.”

🎬 When the Transylvanians use noisemakers in the lab scene, audience members use their own.

Please note that no outside props will be allowed, so stick to the props in the bag provided.

State Theatre

Get your maid outfit ready or perhaps a black curly wig and be prepared to belt out ‘Hot Patootie’ with Meat Loaf.

Looking forward to this? Well, I see you shiver with antici …

….

….

... pation.

Tickets can be purchased here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore.

