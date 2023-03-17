ROCKAWAY — A substitute teacher has been arrested and charged with sexual assault and other offenses in connection with an alleged physical relationship he had with a teen boy he was coaching in baseball.

Joseph Derose, Jr., 27, had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old from May 2021 through January 2022, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office. During that time, Derose was the victim's baseball coach for various recreational and school-related teams, officials said.

Joseph Derose (Facebook) Joseph Derose (via Facebook) loading...

According to officials, the alleged assaults took place at the defendant's house, the teen's house, Oak Meadows Field, and Fitness Factory Gym. The victim was 17 years old when the relationship ended, officials said.

Derose Jr. was arrested on March 16, charged on two separate complaints from Rockaway Township and Rockaway Borough. Charges include two counts of sexual assault with supervisory or disciplinary power over the victim, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal sexual contact.

Police say Derose Jr. is a substitute teacher at Catherine A. Dwyer Elementary School in Rockaway Township.

Anyone with additional information related to the defendant is urged to call the MCPO's Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit at 973-285-6200.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.