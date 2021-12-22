ROCKAWAY — A 30-year-old borough resident has been charged in connection with the January 2021 death of his daughter who was just 5 weeks old.

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office and local police on Wednesday announced second-degree manslaughter and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child charges against Joseph Tarquini IV.

According to authorities, the death of Tarquini's daughter was ruled to be a homicide, as a result of a head injury. Police say Tarquini placed a 911 call about an unresponsive infant at his home at approximately 4:55 p.m. on Jan. 21. The newborn, identified by authorities only as M.T., was in medical distress and transported to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police say.

According to an online obituary on the Morgan Funeral Home website, the 5-week-old's name was Maria Filomena Tarquini. It noted that she was survived by her parents and a big brother.

Authorities say Tarquini was granted pretrial release from custody. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call the prosecutor's office at 973-285-6200.

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.