Rock legends John Fogerty and George Thorogood are coming to NJ

Summertime is concert time in New Jersey and a new event was announced this week: Legendary Creedence Clearwater Revival John Fogerty is extending his Celebration Tour into the summer with dates in New Jersey.

The tour, which also features accomplished blues/rock singer and guitar player George Thorogood, stops at The Freedom Pavilion Center in Camden, June 7; and The PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, June 15. Tickets go on sale March 15 at 10 a.m. Visit ticketmaster.com.

With CCR, Fogerty was the lead singer, lead guitarist, and principal songwriter, contributing to the band’s success with nine top-10 singles and eight gold albums between 1968 and 1972. After CCR disbanded, Fogerty continued to make music, carving out a successful solo career.

2016 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival - Day 2 Christopher Polk loading...

He’s known for classic hits like “Proud Mary,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Fortunate Son,” “Down on the Corner,” “Who’ll Stop the Rain,” with CCR, and “Centerfield,” “The Old Man Down the Road,” and “Rockin’ All Over the World as a solo artist.

His influence on rock and country music genres is significant, earning him spots on Rolling Stone magazine’s lists of 100 Greatest Songwriters and 100 Greatest Singers.

A Grammy Salute To The Sounds of Change Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

Fogerty’s contributions to music have been recognized with inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Additionally, his song “Centerfield” has been honored by the Baseball Hall of Fame, a rare accolade for a musician.

Thorogood’s music career began as a solo acoustic performer influenced by Robert Johnson and Elmore James. He formed The Destroyers in 1973, and their sound is a mix of Chicago blues and rock and roll. His first major album was released in 1977 and he has been active in the music biz since then.

Sammy Hagar Performs At Ak-Chin Pavilion Getty Images loading...

"George and I have done shows together before but for years we’ve talked about doing a full tour together," Fogerty said in a written statement. "This summer we decided time is short, we better do this now!"

"Celebrating the music of John Fogerty at the same time we celebrate (The Destroyers’) 50th Anniversary is just about as good as it can get," Thorogood said. "I’m looking forward to being out there with my friend, John!"

An Evening With George Thorogood & The Destroyers Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

There is also a third act on the bill; Fogerty’s sons, Shane and Tyler, have a band called Hearty Har which will be the opening act.

