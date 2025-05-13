💦 Three NJ police officers rescued a drowning dog from a pool

💦 The dog got loose from its owner earlier in the day

💦 The owner expressed their gratitude to the hero cops

ROBBINSVILLE — Kudos to three Mercer County police officers who saved a dog from drowning in a swimming pool over the weekend.

On Saturday, May 10, someone made a 911 call reporting a dog drowning in a backyard pool at a home on Sienna Court in Robbinsville.

Police said a trio of officers, Patrolmen Slininger, Pica, and Meehan, immediately responded to the scene. Slininger and Pica rescued the dog, named Zissou, from the pool with no issues. But they said Zissou was clearly in distress and likely would have drowned had the officers not acted when they did.

The officers also found a second dog in the backyard, Robbinsville Township police said on its Facebook page. Once they got hold of the second dog, they searched the area and found the owners who had been looking for their pets after they got loose earlier in the day.

Later that same evening, the pet owner, who has not been identified, and Zissou went to the Robbinsville Police Station to thank the officers and express their sincere gratitude for saving Zissou.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom