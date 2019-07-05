Join me for another Big Joe Henry Variety Show on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, Wednesday night, July 10!

This week I welcome musical guest Rob Paparozzi from the Blues Brothers, comedian John Pizzi, and 2017 Big Joe Jersey Talent Show winner Angelina Bella! Plus we'll play stump the Big Band with Pat Guadagno & The Big Band with special guest Bobby Bandiera!

Bring your beach chairs, family and friends and join us for a free family night of big fun, great music and laughs. The show starts at 7:00 p.m. right off the Grant Avenue entrance on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights. Looking forward to seeing you there!

Photos from previous Big Joe Henry Variety Shows:

The Big Joe Henry Variety Show 2019