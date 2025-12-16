If you live in New Jersey and can laugh at New Jersey, this one feels like a must.

The Count Basie Center for the Arts is hosting the first-ever Roast of New Jersey, and it’s happening Saturday, Feb. 28 at the historic Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre on the Basie Center campus in Red Bank.

Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m., and yes, there are still tickets left.

Jeff Ross brings Comedy Central-level roasting to the Garden State

This is a full-on roast, no gentle ribbing, no “we love you but…” energy.

This is Jeff Ross, the actual Roast Master General. The guy who has stood on Comedy Central stages and absolutely torched everyone from Bruce Willis to Justin Bieber to Joan Rivers. He’s hosting, which already tells you where this is headed.

Impractical Jokers, sports legends and Jersey chaos on one dais

The dais is stacked: Joey “Coco” Diaz, Brian “Q” Quinn from Impractical Jokers, Tiki Barber, Rich Vos, Chris Gethard, Bonnie McFarlane, Donnell Rawlings, Natalie Cuomo, Chris Covert, Joe Gorga and Vinnie Brand.

It’s basically comedy, Jersey, sports, and chaos all sitting at the same table daring each other to go too far.

And you know they will.

There’s also going to be a mystery guest who shows up at the end to defend the Garden State, which honestly might be the hardest job of the night once the jokes start flying about our rest stops, our accents, and yes, the never-ending Taylor Ham versus Pork Roll argument.

A Centennial Celebration, Jersey-style

This roast is part of the Basie Center’s Centennial Celebration, which makes it even better.

One hundred years of history, and they’re celebrating by letting comedians roast us. That feels very on brand for New Jersey.

If you love this state, or love making fun of it, or both, grab tickets while you still can. This feels like one of those nights people are going to be talking about for a long time.

More info and tickets are at thebasie.org.

