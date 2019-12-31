Road work closes two lanes on Route 78 in Somerset

BEDMINSTER — Deteriorating pavement is to blame for emergency road work that caused big delays Tuesday on the westbound side of Route 78.

The right and center lanes were blocked on Monday night between Exit 33 and Route 287, squeezing traffic into just the left lane. The exit to Route 287 was also blocked.

"The emergency paving was necessary because of the heavy rain in the area on Sunday and Monday after the weekend work was completed, which resulted in an unexpected deterioration of the roadway and a rough driving surface," state Department of Transportation spokesman Stephen Schapiro told New Jersey 101.5.

Schapiro did not have a time for the completion of the work and the lanes to be reopened.

Area of road work on I-78 in Bedminster (NJ DOT)

