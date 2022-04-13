Road-rager runs over woman 3 times in Elizabeth, NJ yard, cops say

ELIZABETH — An arrest had been made in a horrific road rage attack on a woman who was run over three times by an SUV in a front yard Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at the corner of Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Street around 8:30 a.m., according to Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel.

Shocking video posted by Matzav.com (WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO) captured the incident. The video shows the SUV with its horn blaring following the 23-year-old woman as she walked along a sidewalk.

She runs into a yard screaming as the gray Mitsubishi SUV comes at her and runs her over. The SUV backs up and hits her a second time as she lay on the ground still screaming.

The SUV drives away from the woman and appears to be positioning itself for a third hit as the video ends. TAP Into Elizabeth reported the woman was hit a third time.

The woman was hospitalized in stable condition on Wednesday morning at University Hospital in Newark.

Daniel said the driver, Vincent Jean, 56, was taken into custody shortly after the incident while sitting in the SUV on Jefferson Avenue and was charged with first-degree attempted murder.

Screenshot from video of a road rage incident in Elizabeth 4/12/22 Screenshot from video of a road rage incident in Elizabeth 4/12/22 (RLS Metro Breaking News) loading...

Triggered by a minor crash

Daniel said witnesses told investigations that Jean and the woman had been involved in a minor car crash. When Jean tried to leave, the woman was standing on the sidewalk and began taking pictures of the SUV in order to identify it for police.

Jean drove the SUV right at the woman and chased her onto the lawn, as seen in the video.

Jean was also charged with second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, third-degree assault by auto, third-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with serious bodily injury, third-degree endangering an injured victim and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is being held at the Union County Jail.

Daniel asked anyone with information about this incident to contact Elizabeth police at 908-358-9675

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

