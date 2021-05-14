EWING — Just in case you have been living under a rock, Memorial Day weekend is just about 2 weeks away. River Horse Brewing Co. is definitely well aware of that and is trying to make sure they bring the fun to you even sooner than that.

On Facebook, we found a post created by River Horse Brewing Company, which states that the brewing company is "bringing the nostalgia and simplicity of summer days to you from the comfort of our own outdoor beer garden."

On May 22, River Horse Brewing Company will host the Summer Kick Off Event.

The Summer Kick Off Event will have two separate seatings where you will be able to enjoy "lawn games, live music, and of course beer." The first seating is from 2 to 5 p.m. with the last call at 4:30 p.m. The second seating will be from 6 to 9 p.m. with the last call at 8:30 p.m. You must make seating reservations and both seating times are very strict, according to Eventbrite.

It was also stated on Eventbrite that at the River Horse Brewing Company Summer Kick Off Event you will have a chance to enjoy a "Summer Blonde, a light and refreshing blonde ale, and Watermelon Kolsch, our twist on the traditional Kolsch-style beer." We also learned that on the day of the event guests that are a part of the Summer Kick Off Event will have a chance to order the new Tangerine Seltzer.

River Horse Brewing Company is located at 2 Graphics Drive in Ewing, NJ.