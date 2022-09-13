Ringo Starr art exhibition coming to Atlantic City, NJ’s Hard Rock
ATLANTIC CITY — Beatles legend Ringo Starr will be showcasing and selling more than 40 pieces of his artwork at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for three days later this month.
The Ringo Starr Charity Art Exhibition, with proceeds benefiting the Lotus Foundation, will run from Wednesday, Sept. 21 to Friday, Sept. 23, with Starr and his All-Starr Band finishing the week with a concert at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to a release from Hard Rock Atlantic City.
The casino said each piece of art is individually numbered, and signed by the iconic drummer, as are copies of his book "Painting is My Madness Too — The ART of Ringo Starr," which will also be offered for sale.
According to the release, the Lotus Foundation "works to fund, support, participate in and promote charitable projects aimed at advancing social welfare in diverse areas."
Hours for the exhibition are 2 to 8 p.m. on the 21st, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the 22nd, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the 23rd.
Tickets for Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band are available by calling 800-745-3000, or at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com or Ticketmaster.com.
Admission to the art exhibition is free.
Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.