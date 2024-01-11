Rick Springfield and Richard Marx doing show together in NJ

All average men need to hate Rick Springfield. Not only is he still acting like he did in the '80s and cranking out music like he did in the '80s, he still LOOKS like he did in the '80s.

This man is now 74 and he looks like a ripped male model no older than 47 and we average slobs have the right to hate him for it. No, I’m kidding actually. But we DO have the right to hate OURSELVES for it.

Keep Memory Alive Hosts Star-Studded Lineup At 26th Annual Power Of Love Gala Getty Images for Keep Memory Ali loading...

He’s modest as hell about it too. When asked a year ago he says he simply eats well and stays active. Works out every day. Nothing we can’t do.

I tried being a vegan, and it made me feel great, but I looked like hell," he told People.com. "A friend of mine came up to me and said, 'Are you OK?' I got so thin. So I had to put fish back in [for protein].

And the female fans have been noticing for decades. Rarely do you see fans this loyal for this long.

Well, he’s still at it and he’s coming to New Jersey.

iHeart80s Party - Show Frazer Harrison loading...

The Grammy winner who’s had 17 U.S. Top 40 hits including “Jessie’s Girl” and “Don’t Talk To Strangers” is performing on Jan. 18 at Count Basis Center for the Arts in Red Bank. Tickets are on sale right now ranging from $35 to $99.

Joining Rick Springfield is another 80s icon, Richard Marx. People remember him best for “Right Here Waiting” in 1989 but he’s loved songwriting for other artists as well as performing his own music.

He’s written for (or with) Barbra Streisand, Keith Urban, Kenny Rogers, Celine Dion, Chicago, Natalie Cole, Kenny Loggins, Vince Gill, Daughtry, The Tubes, Martina McBride, Lifehouse, NSYNC, Michael Bolton, Vixen, and Josh Groban.

Laver Cup 2023 - Preview Day 4 Getty Images for Laver Cup loading...

Here’s a crazy point of trivia. Richard Marx is the only artist other than Michael Jackson to have written on a number-one song in each of the past four decades. Oh, and ladies, he too has Paul Rudd disease, looking nowhere close to his age of 60.

Now be very aware before you buy the tickets this co-headlining tour Springfield and Marx have taken on the road is a series of acoustic events. But it should be interesting to see them perform together in an acoustic and more intimate show.

Yes ladies, I said intimate.

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Misheard Lyrics From Iconic Pop Songs Stacker compiled a list of some of the most misheard pop lyrics to become infamous for the funny mistakes fans made when singing the "wrong" words. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.