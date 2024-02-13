You’ll never guess NJ’s richest celebrity

I came across some information that utterly floored me. We have an inordinate number of famous people that have come from New Jersey. Seems like more than our fair share. Something in the water? Do we just have more drive and a tougher work ethic to achieve success?

I mean think about it. Academy Award winners like Jack Nicholson and Meryl Streep. Grammy gods like Jack Antonoff. Beloved stars like Whitney Houston, Frank Sinatra, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi. It’s mindblowing how that doesn’t even scratch the surface of the list.

Yet I never thought about this until now. Which celebrity from New Jersey is the richest?

Knee jerk reaction you might say Chris Rock because of living in Alpine. Or also from that town a professional athlete like C.C. Sabathia. Nope. Not even close. Net worth of $60 million and $80 million, respectively.

Oh, then Jack Nicholson, right? A movie star who raked it in for that many years? Nicholson who was raised in Neptune, New Jersey, is worth $400 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

Then maybe the world of music? Look how lucrative those tours are. So maybe a Colts Neck guy like Bruce Springsteen? The Jersey rocker has amassed $650 million.

Yet that’s not the richest celebrity from New Jersey. While you keep guessing, I’ll let you know what kind of money we’re talking here. The richest celebrity from New Jersey is worth $1 billion.

So think. What famous celebrity could have an empire worth that? Hmm. Business? Martha Stewart you might say!

And you’d still be wrong. Martha Stewart isn’t even worth as much as Springsteen. She’s got Jack Nicholson money, $400 million.

Ready to have your mind blown?

I just never would have guessed this celebrity would be worth $1 billion. A, because I never would have guessed what they do would be that lucrative and B, because I hadn’t heard about them in many years.

New Jersey’s richest celebrity is … David Copperfield.

Yes, the magician who was raised in Metuchen is the wealthiest celebrity from the Garden State.

The illusionist wasn’t even seeking fame and fortune when he started out as a kid. He was looking to overcome his shyness and used magic as a way to fit in.

He’s done countless world tours and has held a residency at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas since the early 2000s. Quiet, unassuming David Copperfield. New Jersey’s richest celebrity. The only thing he can’t seem to make disappear is his fortune.

