Rest up, NJ! Study says we have some of America’s best sleepers

We in New Jersey have plenty to keep us up at night: our outrageous property taxes, the atrocious state of New Jersey roads, and of course Trenton politicians.

Yet despite those, a new study has revealed that we in the Garden State are some of the best sleepers in the country.

The folks at Mattress Next Day took a look at the following factors to see which states get the best sleep and which get the worst:

😴 Noise pollution

😴 Mental health levels

😴 Stress rates

😴 Crime statistics

😴 Access to green spaces.

The worst state for sleeping? Arizona.

The best - shocking no one - is Hawaii. How can you have a bad sleep when you have perfect island views?

As for us in New Jersey, we ranked 8th on the list of best sleepers.

Mattress Next Day’s top tips for better sleep:

😴 Control noise levels - Noise can disrupt your sleep quality significantly, so it’s a good idea to invest in earplugs, white noise machines, or soundproofing materials to minimize disturbances. By managing the noise around you, you can create a more tranquil sleep environment conducive to restorative sleep. 😴 Prioritize your safety - Feeling safe and secure is essential for quality sleep, especially in areas with higher crime levels! You could enhance your security measures by fitting alarms, locks, and motion-sensor lights to ease any anxiety. It’s also a great idea to practice relaxation techniques that can also help alleviate stress related to safety concerns, promoting better sleep for you. 😴 Regulate the temperature and light - Temperature and light levels play crucial roles in sleep quality. Optimise room temperature using appropriate bedding and climate control devices to ensure comfort throughout the night. Additionally, control light exposure by using blackout curtains, dimming lights, or wearing eye masks to promote the body's natural sleep-wake cycle. 😴 Establish a routine - Consistency is key to quality sleep. Stick to a regular sleep schedule by going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, even on weekends. Limiting caffeine and alcohol intake, especially in the hours leading up to bedtime, can also support better sleep hygiene and overall sleep quality. By establishing a routine, you help synchronize your body's internal clock, making it easier to fall asleep and wake up feeling refreshed.

Not getting the rest you’d prefer? Check out some other tips to improve your sleep.

