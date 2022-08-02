Research shows the most sought-after coupon in NJ is this…

As a state, it’s not surprising that we Google coupons almost more than any other state in the country. In fact, we come in second in the entire country when it comes to using Coupons.

And it’s no wonder. We are probably the most strapped for cash with all of the taxes we pay here. Not only that, but we are apparently a pretty coupon-savvy bunch, too.

I’ll admit that there is almost nothing I purchase that I don’t go searching for a coupon for. You just know they’re out there, so why lose out on the 10% or 20% off when all it takes is a quick Google search to find that discount?

Source Adobe Stock Source Adobe Stock loading...

An interesting new research study by Forbes Advisor finds that we are in the top five states that search for coupons the most. Number one is Tennessee, and following behind us at numbers 3, 4, and 5 are Maryland, Alabama and Texas.

As I stated above, that’s not surprising. What is surprising is the coupons we search most for and those are for Wayfair, the popular furniture e-commerce site.

If you know, you know. Wayfair has everything you could possibly need for home furniture from carpet to beds to linens, kitchen stuff, art, and pretty much everything in between. And some of the homes you admire the most are completely decorated in decor street from the Wayfair website.

Search interest was highest, according to the research, in areas of New Jersey that were closest to the big cities of New York and Philadelphia. This makes sense since if you’ve ever seen the furnishings on Wayfair, you know that they do a great job of replicating many sophisticated and elegant styles that city designers provide for much more money.

But it’s pretty easy to figure out what the most searched coupons are in the whole country, and those are for clothing. SHEIN, The uber popular women’s clothing website. SHEIN is a phenomenon unto itself. By December of last year, searches for SHEIN coupons increased by 1231% above average levels in South Dakota. In Kentucky, searches for SHEIN coupons increased by 497%. I guess a lot of people across the country assuaged their pandemic boredom by buying cheap trendy women’s clothing.

Other coupons that remain extremely popular across the country are those for Chewy, the pet supply website, GoodRx pharmaceutical discounter, and several different food delivery services.

Everyone has their favorite coupon search sites, but there are some that just seem to give you more than others time after time. Some give you digital coupons, some give you coupons you can print out, others offer codes and many show side-to-side comparisons of the prices on all different websites. Some of the best I’ve found and use regularly are:

Coupons.com

Retailmenot.com

CouponFollow.com

DealNews.com

Groupon.com

GoodRx.com

Honey

Capital One Shopping, formerly Wikibuy

Coupon Sherpa

The Krazy Coupon Lady

Fetch Rewards

ShopSavvy

The lesson to be learned is simple. Never, ever purchase anything without searching for a coupon, discount or promo code beforehand. Especially in times like these where your money doesn’t go as far, it’s crazy to give up an available discount when all it takes is a quick Google search to find one. Shopping without a coupon is leaving money on the table.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

