Research says New Jersey is interested in getting fit

A new study out says that people in New Jersey are very interested in getting fit; not actually being fit, but interested in it anyway.

The research was done by Pricelisto, and analyzed search volume data for multiple phrases, terms and queries related to fitness over the last 12 months in order to deduce which states are the most interested in getting fit.

New Jersey has a really good showing in the results, coming in at #4 in the nation for fitness-related searches. While searches aren’t the be all and end all of research techniques, it gives a snapshot of what consumers are thinking about at least.

New Jersey had 902 searches for fitness-related content for every 100k residents (out of a population of around 9 million).

In addition to traditional fitness facilities, New Jersey offers a wealth of opportunities for outdoor fitness. The state is home to a lot of parks, forests, and beaches, which provide plenty of opportunities for hiking, biking, swimming, and other outdoor activities.

The state most interested in getting fit is Massachusetts, with 1,041 searches/100k population. The most searched fitness term in the Bay State is Planet Fitness. In second place is Colorado, followed by New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Washington, Florida, North Carolina, California, and Delaware.

It doesn’t surprise me that Colorado is near the top as it often appears at the top in fitness levels, with Denver being the 10th fittest city in America, according to the American Fitness Index; in that report, Jersey City ranked 19th, and Newark 45th. Arlington, VA, was #1.

We’ll see if this interest in getting fit will translate into New Jersey rising in the fitness index next year.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

