Repurposed pork chop and tenderloin — Spadea’s leftovers

Never let any leftovers go to waste. As you've heard on many morning shows, I love leftover meat with melted cheese. Over the weekend we had a pork chop and a bit of pork tenderloin left over from the last few meals of the week. Enter cheddar cheese and the perfect pork/cheesesteak recreation.

Here's what you do:

⚫️ First, cut the meat off the bone from the chop. Then chop up the leftover tenderloin.

🔴 In a large frying pan heat some ghee. Ghee is clarified butter that can cook at high heat without burning. Once the pan is hot, turn the heat down and add chopped onions and some chopped jalapeno peppers.

🔵 Once the onions become translucent, throw in some chopped pepperoni and pork chop. Turn the heat up slightly to get some crisp on the meat. Let it sit for a minute or two and then add chopped cheddar cheese.

⚫️ Mix the melty deliciousness to make sure all the meat has a nice coating of cheese. The bread is essential. I go to Wegman's and buy whatever bread has the fewest ingredients. Bread should not have much more than water, salt, flour, and yeast. The French baguette works great. Slice it open longways and add organized ketchup to one side and Cholula green hot sauce to the other. Slide in the melty mixture and enjoy!

I have a few other recipes if you're looking for something new to make:

