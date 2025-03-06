Edan Alexander, a 20-year-old from Tenafly, New Jersey, has been held hostage by Hamas for over 500 days.

He is the last known American hostage still in captivity, and honestly, his name should be in the headlines every single day. His family is holding on to hope, but each day that passes without his safe return is another gut-wrenching reminder of the nightmare they’re living.

Edan was just 19 when he was taken during the horrific Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023. Born to Israeli parents, Edan moved to Israel after high school in Tenafly to serve in the military and defend the country in which his parents were born. He had his whole life ahead of him, and now his family is desperately waiting for him to come back home.

Edan is one of several Americans who were captured during that attack, and even though a ceasefire deal saw other hostages released, Edan was left behind. Because he was a soldier, he wasn’t included in the deal, and now there’s no clear timeline for his release. His family continues to hold out hope, but it’s hard to imagine the toll this has taken on them.

SEE MORE: The most expensive restaurant in NJ is worth every dollar

YouTube screengrab via NBC News YouTube screengrab via NBC News loading...

Alexander, born to Israeli parents and raised in Tenafly, New Jersey, was taken captive in Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, attack at age 19 while serving in the Israeli military on the Gaza border. After graduating from high school, he moved to Israel and enlisted.

Alexander was one of dozens of Americans captured or killed in Hamas’s attack and was one of 7 American Hostages — three living and four dead — to still be held in Gaza when the latest ceasefire began in mid-January.

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, who represents Tenafly, has been working to keep Edan’s name in the spotlight, even bringing his parents to a meeting with lawmakers to try and draw attention to their son’s situation. Meanwhile, there’s been talk of secret negotiations between the Trump administration and Hamas in an attempt to bring Edan home.

Hamas is still holding dead bodies—a sickening fact—so we have no idea if Edan is still alive. In November, the terrorist regime released a video of Edan speaking to the camera, so his parents are holding out hope that they will soon see their son alive and back in Israel.

It’s a sobering reminder of the brutality of the Hamas regime and that we should all be praying for Edan and all the hostages still waiting to return home. Let’s not forget them.

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker

NJ towns that need to build the most affordable housing These 33 municipalities have the greatest number of affordable housing units that should be built, according to calculations by the Department of Community Affairs.

The "present need" refers to existing but deficient housing occupied by low- and moderate-income households. "Prospective need" refers to the housing that would have to be built in the next 10 years to accommodate the estimated growth of low- and moderate-income households. The state used a formula that considers a municipality's income and land capacity.

The current housing and population counts are from the 2020 Census. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈