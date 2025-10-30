Like hundreds of thousands of people—not just in the Philly region but around the world—I’m shocked and saddened by the sudden, tragic loss of one of the most beloved citizens of the Delaware Valley and a true worldwide friend: WMMR legend Pierre Robert.

Remembering a Philadelphia rock radio icon

Like so many others, I’ve been a fan and listener since 1981, when he first arrived in Philadelphia. I still don’t know how one person can have a one-on-one connection with a million people, but somehow Pierre did. He was all about the music, the city, and the people who make this region what it is.

The man who connected with everyone—from Bon Jovi to “John from anywhere”

For a few years, I got to know him a bit while working down the hall at the Beasley Media radio stations in Philly. We’d usually bump into each other in the coffee bar for a quick daily chat. It was surreal and really cool to be a coworker after being a longtime fan of his show since the ’80s.

While thousands bonded with him over the airwaves, just as many made deeper connections in person — whether it was during the South Street rock scene back in the day or at one of his “Pierre Presents” events in more recent years. He always made time for anyone who wanted to talk or grab a selfie. When you spoke with Pierre, he truly spoke with you — whether you were Jon Bon Jovi or just John from any neighborhood anywhere.

Photo by Matt Botsford on Unsplash Photo by Matt Botsford on Unsplash loading...

Tributes pour in across Philadelphia and the rock world

If you scroll through social media right now, your feed is probably full of photos with Pierre — and that alone shows how loved he was. The outpouring of tributes from the top of the rock world and major outlets like Rolling Stone says it all.

My deepest condolences go out to my former coworkers at WMMR and all the Beasley Philly stations, to Pierre’s family, and to the millions of listeners who are grieving this tremendous loss.

A final goodbye from the Delaware Valley

The photo that accompanies this post was taken about a year and a half ago when Pierre helped us with our Veterans Radiothon at my old station, WMGK.

This one’s hard to process. We just heard him on the radio earlier this week — and over the weekend, he posted a photo from Rittenhouse Square, just enjoying the day in a spot where he once did so many spontaneous live broadcasts.

It was an honor to work alongside him. May he rock in peace.