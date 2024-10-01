Reinstate Pete Rose to baseball — He’s already in the HOF

Even though Pete Rose spent most of his career playing ball and later managing the Cincinnati Reds, he changed the course of Philadelphia sports during his brief time as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Growing up in the 1970s, Phillies baseball was marked with disappointment. Making the playoffs only to fall apart before closing the deal. In 1979, I was 10 years old and a huge baseball fan. Collecting cards and saving newspaper clippings of games that I'd go to with my dad and grandfather is a strong memory from my childhood.

Charlie Hustle joined the Phillies squad in 1979 and it was his determination, aggressive play, and consistent strength and leadership on the field that directly led to a World Series Championship in 1980. He was a passionate player. He was a tireless worker. He was a leader and motivator for younger players. He used to run out the walks after ball four. Growing up in Jersey as a Phillies fan, he was baseball.

The Hall of Fame is full of those suspected of using performance enhancing drugs, racists, men convicted of murder and other violent crimes, and even one suspected of, you guessed it, betting on baseball and fixing a game.

As I've said for years, Pete was betting on his own team and performance and he served time for his crime of tax evasion.

If we accept the former convicts from the past, and if we truly believe in redemption of those who have served their time, then there is true hypocrisy in barring Pete Rose.

Considering some of the nefarious characters who currently have the honor of being inducted, it's time to reinstate Rose and induct him into the Hall of Fame. #ReinstateRose

Check out my video saying the same from 2015.

