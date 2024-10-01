Strong NJ family supporting an important cause

Our friend Pat Gaughran and his mom and dad gathered for the fourth year at Trump National Gold Course in Colts Neck to honor their son and brother Dany Gaughran who lost his battle with addiction several years ago.

Pat is the GM and COO for "The Block", yes, the Butcher's Block restaurant in Long Branch New Jersey. It is one of the best and most popular hot spots in Jersey. And the steaks are an experience you don't want to miss. Ask for the "rib cap" when you go.

The family was joined by a huge crowd of friends, neighbors, and supporters to raise money for the foundation geared toward helping those fighting addiction and struggling with mental illness.

The Reclaimed Foundation is focused on helping those struggling with mental illness including depression and anxiety, reclaim their lives.

It was an honor for Jodi and me to be invited back. In my remarks, I repeated the knowledge that has been reported for many years that the dollars invested in prevention and treatment save double or more in government social and criminal justice costs.

We need to do more from a government perspective to assist, empower, and encourage organizations like this to get into the community and help people.

Appreciate all that Pat does to keep the memory of his brother alive and help prevent tragedy for other families.

